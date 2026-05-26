Andrew Thomas News: Two saves in loss

Thomas made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Los Angeles Football Club.

Thomas made two saves in Sunday's 1-0 loss against LAFC, finally getting beaten in the 86th minute when Timothy Tillman snuck in at the back post to finish off Tyler Boyd's cross. He had been solid between the pipes up to that point but couldn't keep out the late winner. The keeper now sits on five clean sheets in 13 MLS appearances this season, firmly holding down the No. 1 role for Seattle after taking over from Stefan Frei under manager Brian Schmetzer.