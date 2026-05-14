Andrew Vincent Rick headshot

Andrew Vincent Rick News: Two saves in 4-3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Rick recorded two saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat against Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 17th minute.

Rick made two saves in his first start of the season. The game ended in a 4-3 defeat to Orlando. The keeper made 13 starts last year and kept six clean sheets in that time, but did concede four or more goals on one occassion.

Andrew Vincent Rick
Philadelphia Union
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