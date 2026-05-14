Andrew Vincent Rick News: Two saves in 4-3 loss
Rick recorded two saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat against Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 17th minute.
Rick made two saves in his first start of the season. The game ended in a 4-3 defeat to Orlando. The keeper made 13 starts last year and kept six clean sheets in that time, but did concede four or more goals on one occassion.
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