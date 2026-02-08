Santos will be evaluated ahead of Tuesday's clash with Leeds United after being forced off late in Saturday's win over Wolves. The midfielder took a knock, received treatment, and was unable to see out the match, making his availability a true game-time decision for Tuesday. His status is worth tracking closely given his role as a regular starter in midfield since the arrival of his former Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior, and any extended absence would likely push Enzo Fernandez back into a deeper role in the double pivot for the Blues.