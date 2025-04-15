Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrey Santos headshot

Andrey Santos News: Assists twice in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Santos delivered two assists, created three chances and made two tackles (both won) and two clearances during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nice.

Santos had another outstanding performance in the middle of the park, this time assisting both of his team's goals and having his usual involvement on the early build-up of plays. With nine goals and three assists over 27 starts despite being a holding midfielder, the wonderkid can already be considered one of Ligue 1's best players overall.

Andrey Santos
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now