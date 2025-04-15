Andrey Santos News: Assists twice in draw

Santos delivered two assists, created three chances and made two tackles (both won) and two clearances during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nice.

Santos had another outstanding performance in the middle of the park, this time assisting both of his team's goals and having his usual involvement on the early build-up of plays. With nine goals and three assists over 27 starts despite being a holding midfielder, the wonderkid can already be considered one of Ligue 1's best players overall.