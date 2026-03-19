Andrey Santos News: Five interceptions in defeat

Santos recorded four tackles (three won) and five interceptions in Tuesday's 3-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Santos delivered a strong defensive performance despite Tuesday's 3-0 loss to PSG, recording four tackles, five interceptions and one key pass. The midfielder was in the starting XI due to Reece James' injury and could see increased minutes in the coming weeks, allowing him to build confidence and experience. He has started 16 of his 31 appearances across all competitions this season, registering 46 tackles and 27 interceptions during that span.