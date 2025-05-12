Andrey Santos News: Five shots in 2-1 defeat

Andrey Santos registered five shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Angers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Andrey Santos was unable to find the back of the net despite taking five shots as he was unable to find the target in any of his attempts. He also created a chance but was unable to provide an assist. He had a huge impact on the game, attempting 98 passes which was only his second time this season attempting 70 or more.