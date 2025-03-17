Andrey Santos News: Nets goal
Santos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Toulouse.
Santos saw his first goal in five games Sunday, completing the comeback in the 54th minute with his goal. This marks his eighth goal of the season, now having nine goal contributions in 24 appearances this season. He also added one interception, two tackles won and five clearances in the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now