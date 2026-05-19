Andrey Santos News: Scores first PL goal Tuesday

Santos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Santos scored his first ever Premier League goal Tuesday, a close-range strike in the 67th minute assisted by Enzo Fernandez. It was the only shot he took in the match. He was also very active on the defensive end as he won five tackles, setting a new season high. It marked the first time since Feb. 21 that he completed the full 90 minutes.