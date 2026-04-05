Andrey Santos News: Scores header in FA Cup

Santos scored one goal and created two chances in Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Port Vale.

Santos scored Chelsea's fifth goal in the 69th minute, crashing the back post to head home Estevao's corner after the opposing goalkeeper's run was cut off by his own teammate, giving the Brazilian his first goal since returning to his former club. He also helped dictate the pace next to Romeo Lavia in the double pivot, floating a first-time ball over Port Vale's back line to tee up Joao Pedro's goal in the 25th minute, and he ended his 90-minute shift with one goal and two chances created. Santos is expected to take on a bigger role until Enzo Fernandez returns from a club suspension.