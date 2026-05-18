Andrias Edmundsson News: Big performance spoiled by own goal

Edmundsson had an own goal, four tackles (three won), seven clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Edmundsson was unfortunate to direct the ball to his own net in the 47th minute, but he more than made up for it, helping his side avoid defeat with two goal-line clearances and three last-man tackles. Despite Verona's struggles, he has been one of the squad's bright spots this year, eclipsing five clearances in 10 of his 14 matches played.