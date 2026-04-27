Andrias Edmundsson News: Rock-solid at the back

Edmundsson had two tackles (two won), eight clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Lecce.

Edmundsson delivered a monstrous defensive performance, contributing across every category with two tackles, two interceptions, one block and eight clearances to earn his second clean sheet following his debut shutout. The defender has been a consistent starter since arriving in February, featuring in all 11 games and accumulating 16 tackles, 19 interceptions, 83 clearances and five blocks across that run, failing to register a tackle only twice and an interception just once during those appearances.