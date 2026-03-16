Andrias Edmundsson News: Solid defensive display
Edmundsson registered one tackle (one won), 12 clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Genoa.
Edmundsson delivered a strong defensive performance despite Sunday's loss against Genoa, recording one tackle, 12 clearances and a season-high three interceptions. The defender has now made six straight starts since arriving from the Ekstraklasa, totaling 10 tackles, 11 interceptions and 54 clearances during that span.
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