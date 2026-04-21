Andrias Edmundsson News: Standout defender in defeat

Edmundsson had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to AC Milan.

Edmundsson led the Verona defensive effort Sunday in vain with eight clearances as they fell in a 1-0 home defeat to AC Milan. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the promising young defender has averaged 6.6 clearances and 1.8 interceptions per appearance. Since arriving from Wisla Plock in the winter transfer window, Edmundsson has made 10 successive Serie A starting appearances, playing the full 90 minutes in nine of the ten appearances.