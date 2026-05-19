Andrija Bulatovic News: Assist in start

Bulatovic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Lyon.

Bulatovic finished the 2025-26 season in top form, logging all but one of his campaign's four assists across his last four appearances. He logged the four assists on 11 shots (five on goal), 16 chances created, 57 crosses (15 accurate) and 36 corners in 19 appearances (six starts).