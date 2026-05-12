Andrija Bulatovic News: Four shots in 1-0 win

Bulatovic assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Friday's 1-0 victory over Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Bulatovic provides an assist for the team's only goal in the match. It was his third assist in the league campaign. Bulatovic provided 11 crosses as well but only three were accurate.