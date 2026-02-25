Andrija Bulatovic News: Signs extension
Bulatovic has inked an extension with Lens, according to his club.
Bulatovic is going to extend his ties with Lens and Ligue 1 as he remains with the club following an extension, now on contract through 2030. This comes after working into some starting time as of late, with one assist in 11 appearances (four starts) this season. He will likely grow on this role, a player built for the future.
