Andriy Lunin Injury: Dealing with illness
Lunin (illness) did not train Wednesday due to a viral infection and is unlikely to feature in Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to the club.
Lunin's absence from the final training session raises doubts about his availability for Thursday's match. With Thibaut Courtois having returned to the squad for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona, his potential absence should have a limited impact on the starting lineup, as the Belgian goalkeeper is expected to reclaim his role between the posts.
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