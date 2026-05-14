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Andriy Lunin Injury: Out due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Lunin (illness) was not included in the squad for Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo due to illness, according to the club.

Lunin's absence has a limited impact on Real Madrid's lineup given Thibaut Courtois's recent return to the squad, with the Belgian expected to reclaim his starting role between the posts. No further details have been provided on the severity of the viral infection, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.

Andriy Lunin
Real Madrid
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