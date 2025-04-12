Andriy Lunin Injury: Sidelined again
Lunin is not on the squad list for Sunday's match against Alaves.
Lunin is missing out again after he was left out of the midweek UCL contest, with the goalie injured again. It has been reported it is more discomfort than anything, as he is still working back from an injury that was expected to keep him out weeks. HE will look to return soon, although a bench spot is only expected when healthy.
