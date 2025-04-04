Andriy Lunin Injury: Takes part in training Friday

Lunin (leg) was able to complete Friday's training session and has re-emerged as an option to face Valencia on Saturday, according to Diego Paez de Roque of El Desmarque.

Lunin was a significant doubt after Thursday's training session, but he was able to take part in training Friday and is expected to be the starter. If he suffers a late setback, however, that'd open the door for Fran Gonzalez to make his LaLiga debut.