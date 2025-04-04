Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andriy Lunin headshot

Andriy Lunin Injury: Takes part in training Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Lunin (leg) was able to complete Friday's training session and has re-emerged as an option to face Valencia on Saturday, according to Diego Paez de Roque of El Desmarque.

Lunin was a significant doubt after Thursday's training session, but he was able to take part in training Friday and is expected to be the starter. If he suffers a late setback, however, that'd open the door for Fran Gonzalez to make his LaLiga debut.

Andriy Lunin
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now