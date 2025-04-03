Fantasy Soccer
Andriy Lunin headshot

Andriy Lunin Injury: Unlikely to face Valencia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Lunin has been diagnosed with a right leg injury and is not expected to be available to face Valencia on Saturday, Sergio Lopez of Diario AS reports.

Lunin suffered the injury during training this week, and his absence could be a huge blow for Real Madrid since Thibaut Courtois (undisclosed) is also not expected to play this weekend. If that's the case, Fran Gonzalez or Sergio Mestre would have to start between the posts.

Andriy Lunin
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
