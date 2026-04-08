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Andriy Lunin News: Allows two in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Lunin recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Bayern Munich.

Lunin gave up two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg loss to Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu, getting beat by Luis Diaz's calm finish in the 41st minute and Harry Kane's clinical strike just 20 seconds into the second half, though he still came up with a big reaction save to deny Serge Gnabry one-on-one before halftime and later stood strong against Michael Olise's powerful shot from the edge of the box. He ended the night with five saves and had little to no chance on either goal given the defensive breakdowns leading up to both finishes. The Ukrainian is set to start again in the second leg next Wednesday, with Thibaut Courtois (quadriceps) not expected back until later in April.

Andriy Lunin
Real Madrid
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