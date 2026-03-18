Andriy Lunin News: Appears at halftime
Lunin made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Manchester City.
Lunin would be called into action Tuesday after Thibaut Courtois (undisclosed) was taken off the field at halftime, giving the backup 45 minutes of play. He would actually make three crucial saves that could have seen City get back in the tie, although he blocked all three to earn a clean sheet. He will continue in net until Courtois is fit again, with his return yet to be announced.
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