Andriy Lunin News: Concedes four goals in loss
Lunin made four saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich.
Lunin conceded four goals in Wednesday's 4-3 Champions League quarterfinal second-leg loss at the Allianz Arena, getting beaten by Aleksandar Pavlovic's header, Harry Kane's composed finish, Luis Diaz's 89th minute strike and Michael Olise's stoppage-time curler, while his positioning and control of the box came under heavy fire all night. He finished with four saves and one clearance but couldn't hold the line for Real Madrid in a tie they carried on aggregate deep into the closing stages. Lunin will aim to bounce back and deliver a sharper performance in Tuesday's La Liga matchup against Alaves.
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