Andriy Lunin News: Concedes once Tuesday
Lunin made four saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Deportivo Alaves.
Lunin was well on his way to keeping his first clean sheet of the season Tuesday, but a late Toni Martinez goal took that away. He still earned the victory though, saving four shots in the home victory. He faces a more difficult matchup Friday at Betis, a side which has scored 48 goals through 32 matches this season.
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