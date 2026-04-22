Andriy Lunin News: Concedes once Tuesday

Lunin made four saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Deportivo Alaves.

Lunin was well on his way to keeping his first clean sheet of the season Tuesday, but a late Toni Martinez goal took that away. He still earned the victory though, saving four shots in the home victory. He faces a more difficult matchup Friday at Betis, a side which has scored 48 goals through 32 matches this season.