Andriy Lunin News: Concedes twice in loss

Lunin had no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Mallorca.

Lunin conceded two goals Saturday, including a Vedat Muriqi winner in the 91st minute which may prove crucial in the La Liga title race. He also did not make a single save as he made his second consecutive start in place of Thibaut Courtois (quadriceps). After a midweek titanic clash with Bayern in the Champions League, he takes on Girona on Friday, a side which has scored 31 goals through 29 matches this season.