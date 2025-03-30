Andriy Lunin News: Concedes twice in win

Lunin recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Leganes.

With Thibault Courtois (undisclosed) out, Lunin started his fifth La Liga match of the season. Even though he conceded two goals in the first half, he and his side were still able to secure three points from the match. If Courtois is unable to go for Saturday's match versus Valencia, Lunin would be set for another start.