Andriy Lunin headshot

Andriy Lunin News: Concedes twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Lunin recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Leganes.

With Thibault Courtois (undisclosed) out, Lunin started his fifth La Liga match of the season. Even though he conceded two goals in the first half, he and his side were still able to secure three points from the match. If Courtois is unable to go for Saturday's match versus Valencia, Lunin would be set for another start.

Andriy Lunin
Real Madrid
