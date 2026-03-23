Andriy Lunin News: Concedes two
Lunin registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Atlético Madrid.
Lunin recorded five saves and conceded two amazing goals. This was his first appearance of the campaign. Next, he will take on Mallorca and also feature in the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, as Thibaut Courtois is out injured.
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