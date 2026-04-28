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Andriy Lunin News: Makes three saves, allows one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Lunin registered three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Betis.

Lunin made some good stops throughout the game, but there was nothing he could have done on the goal scored by Hector Bellerin. Considering how the game unfolded, Real Madrid could've very well lost hadn't it been for Lunin's impressive display. The Ukrainian goalkeeper should remain as the No. 1 option between the posts as long as Thibaut Courtois (quadriceps) remains out.

Andriy Lunin
Real Madrid
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