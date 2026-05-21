Andriy Lunin News: Option for last game

Lunin (illness) returned to full training and is an option for Sunday's season finale against Athletic Club, the club posted.

Lunin had missed consecutive fixtures against Real Oviedo and Sevilla due to the viral infection, but his swift return to collective sessions is a clean bill of health heading into the final fixture of Real Madrid's season. The Ukrainian goalkeeper will serve as backup behind Thibaut Courtois, who has regained the starting role between the posts, but his availability restores a full complement of goalkeeping options for the Merengues for the season curtain closer.