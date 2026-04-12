Andriy Lunin News: Sees one go
Lunin had one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.
Lunin had a quiet day in the net, making just one save with a goal allowed to Girona on Friday. Since taking over the injured Thibaut Courtois, he has allowed five goals in the last three league appearances, making six saves and four high claims in that span. He is expected to play again against Alaves on April 21, who have scored 12 goals in the last five appearances.
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