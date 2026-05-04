Andriy Lunin News: Three saves in 2-0 win
Lunin recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Espanyol.
Lunin made three saves as he helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 win, which keeps them in the title race for one more week. This was the keeper's sixth La Liga start of the year and his first clean sheet in that time. It is the fourth game in a row where he has made at least three saves.
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