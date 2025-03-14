Fantasy Soccer
Andu Yobel Kelati headshot

Andu Yobel Kelati Injury: Likely out several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Kelati picked up a knee injury this week and will be out for several weeks, coach Marcel Rapp said in a press conference.

Kelati suffered a knee injury this week and is expected to miss several weeks. He still needs further assessment to determine a clearer timeline for his return. His absence will not impact the starting XI as he has been a bench option for the frontline this season.

Andu Yobel Kelati
Holstein Kiel
