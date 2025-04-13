Fantasy Soccer
Andy Delort headshot

Andy Delort Injury: Not in squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Delort (illness) doesn't feature in the squad list for Sunday's clash against Angers.

Delort is still dealing with an illness that kept him out of training for most of the week. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine his availability for future fixtures. That said, it is unclear what his role will be under the new coach and whether he will retain his starting spot moving forward.

Andy Delort
Montpellier
