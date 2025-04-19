Andy Delort Injury: Remains out

Delort (illness) remains out of the squad list for Saturday's clash against Marseille.

Delort doesn't feature in the squad list for Saturday's clash after being a late decision for the game. He has been training normally since Tuesday, raising doubts about his future status at the club. New coach Zoumana Camara wants motivated players for the final stretch of the season and to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign, and Delort was reportedly not putting in full effort toward that objective. His next chance to feature in the squad will come against Reims next Sunday.