Andy Delort Injury: Training Friday

Delort (ankle) trained Friday morning and could be available for Sunday's clash against Reims, coach Zoumana Camara said in a press conference, according to Midi Libre Sports.

Delort has been dealing with ankle pain but returned to team training on Friday, suggesting he could be available for Sunday's game. Given the injuries in the frontline and the absences unrelated to injury, he could have a role to play in the final stretch of the season.