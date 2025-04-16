Andy Delort Injury: Training with team Tuesday

Delort (illness) was spotted back in team training on Tuesday, according to Esprit Paillade.

Delort was dealing with an illness that kept him out of training for most of last week and ruled him out for Sunday's game against Angers. He returned to team training on Tuesday and has a good chance to be available for Saturday's clash against Marseille. That said, new coach Zoumana Camara wants motivated players in the squad and did not hesitate to bench captain Teji Savanier in their last contest, which creates uncertainty about Delort's role for the remainder of the season.