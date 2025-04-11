Andy Delort Injury: Unlikely against Angers

Delort didn't train for two days due to illness and is very unlikely for Sunday's clash against Angers, coach Zoumana Camara said in the press conference, according to Tiffany Henne for Ici Herault.

Delort is very unlikely for Sunday's game against Angers due to illness that kept him away from the training pitch for two days this week. His potential absence could force a change in the frontline with Junior Ndiaye possibly seeing more minutes under the new coach, according to some reports.