Andy Delort News: Four shots Sunday

Delort had four shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Le Havre.

Delort recorded four shots (three on target) Sunday, setting a new season high. He also created multiple chances for the first time this season and added one accurate cross. Although he has yet to record a goal contribution in nine appearances since joining Montpellier on loan in January, he has maintained a solid level of production in his side's struggling attack.