Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andy Delort headshot

Andy Delort News: Whips in five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Delort recorded three shots (two on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Rennes.

Delort saw one of his better matches since joining Montpellier five games ago Sunday, with the forward seeing 78 minutes of work while notching three shots and five crosses. He still has yet to see a goal contribution with the club in his five appearances (five starts).

Andy Delort
Montpellier
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now