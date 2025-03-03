Andy Delort News: Whips in five crosses
Delort recorded three shots (two on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Rennes.
Delort saw one of his better matches since joining Montpellier five games ago Sunday, with the forward seeing 78 minutes of work while notching three shots and five crosses. He still has yet to see a goal contribution with the club in his five appearances (five starts).
