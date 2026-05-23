Andy Diouf News: Hits the net in Bologna bout

Diouf scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and committed two fouls in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bologna.

Dioud drew his third start in a row, as the coach deployed the reserves after clinching the title, and equalized the game late, finishing with aplomb after beating the offside trap. It's his second goal of the season, as he's mostly had a small role. He took at least one shot in the last three fixtures, totaling five (one on target). He has made 23 appearances (four starts) after coming in from Lens, registering 11 shots (four on target), 12 chances and 14 tackles.