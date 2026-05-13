Andy Najar headshot

Andy Najar Injury: Picks up injury in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 7:53pm

Najar abandoned Wednesday's 3-0 win over New England Revolution due to a thigh problem.

Najar went down in a non-contact play after attempting a pass in the 50th minute of Wednesday's matchup. This could leave Nashville without their top right-back option for the next few games, but he'll likely need to be assessed to determine the severity of the injury. He has been an important playmaker lately, delivering three assists in 11 MLS appearances. Left-back Daniel Lovitz could return to the starting lineup if Najar is ruled out, with either Reed Baker-Whiting or Josh Bauer covering the right side of the defense.

Andy Najar
Nashville SC
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