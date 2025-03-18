Andy Najar Injury: Will represent Honduras

Najar has been called up by Honduras for both matches against Bermuda in the Gold Cup qualifications on March 21 and March 25, respectively.

Najar has started all four league games this season for Nashville scoring one goal and creating five chances in that span but will miss Saturday's match against Montreal due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Cincinnati on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Alex Muyl likely starting in his place as the right-back for that game.