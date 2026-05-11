Andy Najar News: Assists in draw
Najar sent in four crosses, created four chances, and assisted in Saturday's 2-2 draw with D.C. United.
Najar registered his fifth assist of 2026, including three in his last two starts. The right back continues to be a major threat going forward, and he will look to make his mark again on the road against the New England Revolution on Wednesday.
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