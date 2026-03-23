Andy Najar headshot

Andy Najar News: Assists in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Najar sent in two crosses, created two chances, and assisted on a goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC. He also picked up his second consecutive yellow card.

Najar has assisted in back-to-back appearances, proving to be a menace from his right back role. He continues to make an impact on both ends of the pitch, and he'll look to help Nashville stay undefeated when they go on the road to face the Chicago Fire on Saturday, April 4.

Andy Najar
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Najar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Najar See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 20, 2025
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024