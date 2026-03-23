Andy Najar News: Assists in second straight game

Najar sent in two crosses, created two chances, and assisted on a goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC. He also picked up his second consecutive yellow card.

Najar has assisted in back-to-back appearances, proving to be a menace from his right back role. He continues to make an impact on both ends of the pitch, and he'll look to help Nashville stay undefeated when they go on the road to face the Chicago Fire on Saturday, April 4.