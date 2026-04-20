Andy Najar News: Creates two chances in win

Najar sent in two crosses and created two chances in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

Najar was active on the right wing, and he did his part defensively to help Nashville earn their fourth shutout of the season. The Honduran has two assists on the season, and after a breakout campaign with 11 assists last season, we can expect to see Najar to continue to get involved going forward. Up next is a juicy home match with Charlotte FC on Saturday.