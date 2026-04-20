Andy Najar headshot

Andy Najar News: Creates two chances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Najar sent in two crosses and created two chances in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

Najar was active on the right wing, and he did his part defensively to help Nashville earn their fourth shutout of the season. The Honduran has two assists on the season, and after a breakout campaign with 11 assists last season, we can expect to see Najar to continue to get involved going forward. Up next is a juicy home match with Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Andy Najar
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Najar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Najar See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 20, 2025
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024