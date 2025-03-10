Andy Najar News: Scores opener in 2-0 win
Najar scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Portland Timbers.
Najar opened the scoring for Nashville in their 2-0 win. He was fed through by Edvard Sandvik Tagseth and was able to drive the ball low and hard through the goalkeeper, who could have done better. The full-back attempted four shots in total for the game and created two chances. This was his first MLS goal since 2021 since his opening year for D.C United.
