Andy Najar headshot

Andy Najar News: Scores opener in 4-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Najar scored the opening goal on his only shot in Saturday's 4-1 win over Inter Miami.

Najar headed home from close range after darting into the box from his right back position. The goal was the first of the season to go along with five assists. He's an integral piece on both ends of the field, and he'll look to help the Boys in Gold get another big result on the road against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Andy Najar
Nashville SC
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