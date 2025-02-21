Fantasy Soccer
Andy Pelmard

Andy Pelmard Injury: Likely out one month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Pelmard (undisclosed) is likely to miss one month of competition due to an undisclosed injury sustained against Mallorca, UDLasPalmas.net reports.

Pelmard will miss the upcoming match against Barcelona and is expected to be sidelined for approximately one month due to undisclosed reasons. In his absence, Viti Rozada is set to replace him as the right-back for the time being.

Andy Pelmard
Las Palmas

