Andy Pelmard Injury: Named to squad list
Pelmard (undisclosed) is on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Athletic.
Pelmard is once again on the squad list, looking to make his return to the team sheet for a second week in a row after seeing a similar position last week. This is good news for the defender, although he appears likely to only be a bench option if fit. That said, there is a solid chance he is already fit, just waiting to make the team sheet instead of waiting on his health.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now